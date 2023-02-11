Young Ukrainian hockey players score their first win at Quebec City peewee tournament

The young Ukrainian team invited to play in Quebec City's famous peewee hockey tournament won their first game on Saturday, scoring 3-1 against the Boston Junior Bruins.

The team of 11 and 12-year-old Ukrainian refugees received a warm welcome from the 18,000 fans who packed the Videotron Centre.

Thousands of spectators were dressed in white, a symbol of peace. Some waved Ukrainian and Canadian flags during the national anthems, as players from both teams stood arm in arm at centre ice.

With two quick goals in the last two minutes of play, the young Ukrainians emerged victorious.

On Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault invited Quebecers to support the Ukrainian team.

"Congratulations on your great victory! You show us all your courage in such difficult circumstances. We are with you with all our heart," he wrote on Twitter after the match.

The Ukrainian team will play at least one more game during the tournament, which runs until Feb. 19.

Members of the Ukrainian Team Select and the Boston Junior Bruins arm-in-arm at centre ice for the

national anthems. @CTVMontreal @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/ViilCtpsOw — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 11, 2023

This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 11, 2023.