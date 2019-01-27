

CTV Montreal





Two women are facing charges after stabbing each other during an altercation in Lasalle on Sunday morning.

Police received a call about the altercation between the two women on Central St. at 2:15 a.m.

One of the women, age 51-years-old, was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her upper body. The other woman, who is 53, was arrested and taken to detention centre but also suffered minor injuries to the upper body.

Police said both women will face armed assault charges.