

The Canadian Press





Two well-known separatist families in Quebec are fighting to represent the Bloc Quebecois in the riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville in the upcoming federal election.

Anne Duceppe, the cousin of former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, will face the former leader of the Communist Party of Quebec (PCQ), André Parizeau, to become the Bloc Quebecois' official candidate in the Montreal riding.

Parizeau is the nephew of former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau.

In a statement posted on its website on July 28, the PCQ confirmed that Parizeau had withdrawn as leader of the communist party "to avoid all possible ambiguities."

He confirmed on August 1 on Facebook that he had submitted his nomination paper for the inauguration of the Bloc in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. He is currently an advisor for the party.

Duceppe, for her part, announced her intention to run for the nomination this past weekend.

The selection of the Bloc Quebecois nominee in Ahuntsic-Cartierville will take place on August 17.

The riding is currently held by Liberal Minister of Tourism Melanie Joly.