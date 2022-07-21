Two seriously injured after collision on Highway 50

Brownsburg-Chatham, Que. -

Two people were seriously injured after a collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 in the town of Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians Thursday evening.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions between kilometers 239 and 252 and a detour was set up via Highway 148.

The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 5:45 pm. A total of six people were involved in the accident.

According to preliminary information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a man and a woman were in a car while the other vehicle, a pickup truck, was occupied by a man, a woman and two minors.

The two people in the car were seriously injured and police fear for their lives. The two adults in the van also suffered significant injuries and were transported to hospital. The two minors suffered minor injuries.

The cause and circumstances of the accident are unknown at this time. An SQ accident reconstruction officer was dispatched to the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.