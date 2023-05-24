Two people killed in head-on collision on Highway 105 in Outaouais

MESSINES, Que. -

Two people died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 105 in Messines, Outaouais, Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m., not far from where a fatal car crash occurred on Monday.

A man in his thirties and a woman in her twenties, both in the same vehicle, were transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said provincial police (SQ) Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The man driving the other vehicle was injured.

The SQ has yet to determine which of the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, deviated from its lane.

Highway 105 was closed during the investigation and reopened early this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.