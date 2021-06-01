Advertisement
Two people hospitalized after kitchen fire in Laval
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 10:14PM EDT
Firefighters in Laval responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 77th Avenue Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday evening after a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Laval.
Firefighters responded to 77th Avenue in the Chomedy sector and reported flames coming from the second floor of the three-storey building. The fire started in the kitchen.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries and one woman suffered burns to her hands.