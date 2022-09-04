10 years ago: gunman enters Metropolis during PQ leader Marois' victory speech
Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Metropolis shooting, where a gunman entered on the evening of Sept. 4, 2012, with the goal of killing Parti Quebecois Premier-elect Pauline Marois and "as many separatists as possible."
Richard Henry Bain ultimately failed to hit Marois, but he did kill stage technician Denis Blanchette, in addition to wounding another.
It was a historic moment for Quebec: the first time ever a woman was elected premier.
The fatal shooting was in front of a packed Metropolis where Marois stood in front of her Parti Québécois supporters for her victory speech, shortly before midnight that night.
While at the podium, the new premier was interrupted by two bodyguards who quickly escorted her off the stage.
While confusion reigned in the room, the situation was rapidly evolving backstage. With a single bullet, Bain killed Blanchette and seriously wounded David Courage, another technician.
However, the shooter's progress was halted when his gun jammed after the first shot. He decided to start a fire and try to escape.
In the end, he didn't get very far, as police officers quickly arrested him. In a scene filmed by a CBC camera, he yelled: "The English are waking up."
Once a relative calm was restored, Marois returned to the stage to finish her speech and asked people to leave the downtown Montreal hall in peace.
Bain was eventually convicted in 2016 of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the shooting outside Metropolis.
Among other things, he confessed to his psychiatrist that he wanted to set fire to the venue and kill "as many separatists as possible."
Marois led a minority Parti Québécois government from 2012 to 2014.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Indigenous families, former patients seek access to federal 'Indian hospital' records
The federal government established 'Indian hospitals' across Canada from the 1930s and some patients who died at the hospitals were buried in unmarked graves. Now, communities are looking for answers.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after reported stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were cancelled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
-
Girl dies after going missing at Hamilton conservation area
A girl has died after going missing at a conservation area in Hamilton.
Atlantic
-
One dead following stabbing in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Calls grow to allocate N.B.’s $135.5M surplus to health care
On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs didn’t say no to investing more in healthcare – only that he wants to see plans for programs that work.
London
-
London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires
London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following ‘barricaded person incident’
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
Calgary
-
2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic in southwest Calgary
A two vehicle collision Sunday morning at the intersection of 14 Street and Anderson Road S.W. is disrupting traffic.
-
Fiesta Filipino plans big closing day in Olympic Plaza
Fiesta Filipino is gearing up for a big final day Sunday.
-
Canada's offence rounding into form ahead of women's world final against U.S.
For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto
A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following ‘barricaded person incident’
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
-
4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 400 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Trans, non-binary community alarmed by Brian Jean email challenging gender identity in sport
Advocates are calling an email sent by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean transphobic and dangerous for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
2 overnight Whyte Avenue shootings under investigation
A pair of early Saturday morning shootings in the Whyte Avenue area are under investigation, including one that sent a woman to hospital.
Windsor
-
Section of Ouellette Ave. closed due to police investigation
Windsor police have closed a section of Ouellette Avenue as they investigate an “altercation” downtown.
-
Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police
Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.
-
'I thought he was dead': One person in hospital after alleged attack in downtown Windsor
Windsor police responded to a report of a robbery in the downtown core on Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.
-
'I think it's time for us to get back into the postseason': Bedard leading the way at Pats training camp
Regina Pats training camp is underway at the Brandt Centre and Regina Pats’ forward Connor Bedard is back for his third season with the organization.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa donations pour in for Pakistan relief efforts
In Ottawa, there is a local initiative underway to provide some of the relief to flood-stricken Pakistan. Community members dropped off supplies and donations in Kanata on Saturday.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
-
A cooler Sunday after a stormy Saturday night
It’s a cooler day in Ottawa, a sign that autumn is nearly here, after a stormy Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after reported stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.