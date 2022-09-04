10 years ago: gunman enters Metropolis during PQ leader Marois' victory speech

Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Metropolis shooting, where a gunman entered on the evening of Sept. 4, 2012, with the goal of killing Parti Quebecois Premier-elect Pauline Marois and "as many separatists as possible."

Richard Henry Bain ultimately failed to hit Marois, but he did kill stage technician Denis Blanchette, in addition to wounding another.

It was a historic moment for Quebec: the first time ever a woman was elected premier.

The fatal shooting was in front of a packed Metropolis where Marois stood in front of her Parti Québécois supporters for her victory speech, shortly before midnight that night.

While at the podium, the new premier was interrupted by two bodyguards who quickly escorted her off the stage.

While confusion reigned in the room, the situation was rapidly evolving backstage. With a single bullet, Bain killed Blanchette and seriously wounded David Courage, another technician.

However, the shooter's progress was halted when his gun jammed after the first shot. He decided to start a fire and try to escape.

In the end, he didn't get very far, as police officers quickly arrested him. In a scene filmed by a CBC camera, he yelled: "The English are waking up."

Once a relative calm was restored, Marois returned to the stage to finish her speech and asked people to leave the downtown Montreal hall in peace.

Bain was eventually convicted in 2016 of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the shooting outside Metropolis.

Among other things, he confessed to his psychiatrist that he wanted to set fire to the venue and kill "as many separatists as possible."

Marois led a minority Parti Québécois government from 2012 to 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2022.