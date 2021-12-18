MONTREAL -- Speed may have been a factor in a spectacular accident in which a vehicle ended up at the bottom of an overpass in the Pointe-Claire borough of Montreal.

Emergency services were notified by a 911 call at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday morning that the vehicle had crashed on Cardinal Ave., near Sources Blvd., not far from Highway 20 in Montreal's West Island.

The two men in the vehicle were injured.

"When police arrived at the scene, they located an unconscious man outside the vehicle. He was transported to hospital," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils. "Another man was located inside the vehicle. He was also transported to hospital."

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to the initial police investigation, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Sources Blvd. near Donegani Ave. when the driver lost control of the vehicle before driving down the overpass in question.

The scene has been secured to allow SPVM investigators to do their work.

"Speed may have been a factor," said Chèvrefils.