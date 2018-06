CTV Montreal





Two men were found dead Tuesday night in a rental van in Villeray.

Montreal police said calls to 911 at about 8:00 p.m. alerted them to the presence of the two bodies in the parked van.

The van was located on Fleury St. between Foucher and Des Belges.

The cause of death was still to be determined by autopsies, police said.

The men were estimated to be in their 20s.