Retired Quebecer wins $1K per day for life in Loto jackpot

A Quebecer got a Halloween surprise this week that was far from scary: he won $1,000 per day for life.

Richard Plante got a call from Loto Quebec on Tuesday telling him that he won the jackpot.

He bought the ticket online and the retired Lanaudiere resident said he couldn’t believe the news.

“It’s amazing... it’s impossible,” he said.

He immediately called his wife at work who said she went numb.

Loto Quebec paid out over $1 billion in prizes across the province so far this year, and Plante is the third Quebecer to win the top prize of the Grande Vie in 2024.

“It’s all about luck and Quebecers have been very lucky lately,” said Loto Quebec spokesperson Renaud Dugas.

Plante said it’s up to his wife as to how he’s going to spend his first $1,000 paycheque, adding that he already has everything he needs and hopes the jackpot will encourage her to retire early.