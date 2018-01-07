

The Canadian Press





Two people were shot overnight at a cabaret in Longueuil, on the South Shore of Montreal.

The two victims, a man in his thirties and a woman in her forties, have both been hospitalized. However, police believe they will survive their injuries.

Marie Beauvais, a spokesperson for the Longueuil police, confirmed that the man in question was a client, and the woman, one of the bar's employees.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. at Cabaret Doric, a well-known strip club located on Taschereau Boulevard.

A number of calls were placed to 911 to report that shots had been fired inside the establishment.

The suspect, or suspects, fled before the police arrived. The bar was subsequently evacuated.

The circumstances and motive of the shooting are currently unknown.