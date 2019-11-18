MONTREAL - A man and a woman have been treated for burns and other injuries suffered during a fire at a Laval apartment Sunday night.

Police say the fire broke out around 9 p.m., likely during an altercation between the two in an apartment in a building at the corner of 62nd Ave. and Cartier Blvd W. in Laval's Chomedey district.

The woman escaped the three-alarm fire by jumping off the third-floor apartment's balcony, while the man, who was found hanging from the balcony, was rescued by Laval firefighters.

The pair was rushed to a hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The apartment building was evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Monday morning.