MONTREAL -- Two separate fires destroyed homes in Valleyfield and Saint-Placide overnight Sunday, leaving several families without a place to stay.

In the centre of Valleyfield, smoke billowed out of a five-unit building on Monday morning. Firefighters blasted water towards the blaze as powerful winds spread the fire to nearby structures.

"All the buildings are attached, so the fire propagates easily from one to another," said Valleyfield fire chief Michel Menard.

All the building's residents escaped unharmed, but the flames gutted the building, which was likely over 100 years old, according to former Valleyfield Mayor Denis Lapointe.

He owned an adjacent building, which also caught fire.

"I saw that the rear part of the building has collapsed. We see fire on the roof. I don't think we will be able to save it," Lapointe said.

The cause of the fire was unclear on Monday, but the Surete du Quebec is expected to investigate.

Meanwhile, in Saint-Placide, a municipality on the north shore of the Ottawa river, west of Montreal, a blaze levelled a family home.

Ashes tossed outside the house sparked flames that consumed the building, according to firefighters, but a smoke detector alerted two adults and three children, who fled. The Red Cross is caring for the family.