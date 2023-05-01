Two firefighters swept away in Quebec river; police searching

Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.

Video posted on Facebook showed what appeared to be a mobile home being swept down a river before crashing into a bridge as bystanders looked on.

Two helicopters are searching the flooded river for the missing firefighters, as other emergency crews are also on the ground trying to assist other residents affected by flooding. A local campground was particularly hard-hit and two daycares were also evacuated.

A portion of Highway 138, which is the main connector in that area, is closed north of Baie-Saint-Paul. Some residential roads were washed out as around 1,400 homes were without power early Monday evening. There's also a major water leak, so many many residents are without drinking water or are under a boil-water advisory.

Residents in Baie-Saint-Paul were told to stay home or call 911 if their homes need to be evacuated. An emergency shelter has been set up in the Luc-et-Marie-Claude Arena.

Access to the area was difficult, particularly because the river had burst its banks.

The nearby city of Baie-St-Paul, also along the Rivière du Gouffre, declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon.

Premier François Legault said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation closely with Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel, who is scheduled to visit the area Tuesday with Infrastructure Minister Jonatan Julien and Kariane Bourassa, the CAQ MNA for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré.

The city says it's asking people to stay in their homes and to call 911 if they need to evacuate. Mayor Michael Pilote is scheduled to hold a news conference later Monday.

The Public Security Department says flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains have closed roads in the Lanaudiere, Laurentians and Outaouais regions.

This is a developing story. More to come.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press