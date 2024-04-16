Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids

An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.

Anyone with a mind for design and architecture is invited to propose their "creative and innovative solutions" to breathe new life into the numerous materials that make up the covering.

"The roof is composed of a variety of materials, including the emblematic cables that support it, its two inner and outer membranes and the fittings that support the structure," Olympic Park (SDMVPO) officials note.

It's a global competition "to gather as many environmentally, economically and socially optimal suggestions as possible."

Once all the submissions are in, Quebecers will be invited to vote for their favourite of eight finalists pre-selected by a jury of experts.

"This initiative is part of a broader approach to sustainable development and the circular economy," SDMVPO officials note. "These actions will give the Olympic Stadium roof a second life for the benefit of the people of Quebec."

SDMVPO explains that the roof's exterior and interior membranes extend 42,000m2, about the same size as 26 hockey rinks.

The cables total nearly 12 km, almost the entire length of Saint-Laurent Boulevard, and the roof is made up of 434 steel connectors that secure the cables.

The dismantling of the Olympic Stadium roof is slated for the summer of 2024.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the competition or registering their ideas can click here.

The registration deadline is May 31, 2024, and candidates have until June 11, 2024, to submit their ideas.

Winners could be awarded prizes ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.