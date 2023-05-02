Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain

Hundreds have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.

Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel made a plea to residents in Baie-Saint-Paul to be patient as repair crews work on local roads and stretches of highway destroyed by the water.

On Monday, municipalities of Baie-Saint-Paul, in Charlevoix, and Saint-Côme, in Lanaudière, triggered their emergency measures due to high water, saturating roads, pushing down infrastructure, and seriously damaging homes.

Hundreds of people were evacuated, and officials were not able to give a concrete timeline on when the roads would reopen. Bonnardel said "we need to be realistic."

Meanwhile, Saint-Jerome, Que. is experiencing exceptionally high waters as levels reach Quebec’s “major flood” category following several days of rain.

On Tuesday, a handful of flood surveillance stations reported waters higher than normal. Provincial forecasting suggests water levels will stay high for several days.

Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon near Lac Maskinongé and Pointe-Calumet, near Lac des Deux Montagnes saw medium flooding through Tuesday morning. It was a similar situation in the Saint-Agathe-des-Monts area, in Joliette, near the Dorwin Falls, surrounding Lac Sainte-Rose near Mastigouche, and in the Rivière Petit Saguenay.

Firemen line up by the Bas-du-Nord river as the bridge is closed because of flooded roads, Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie Saint-Paul, Quebec. In Baie-St-Paul, Que., around 90 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital, the mayor declared a state of emergency due to heavy rains that washed away roads and isolated homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MISSING FIREFIGHTERS

Local authorities also launched a search and rescue mission for two firefighters who were swept into fast-moving currents.

Quebec's provincial police force said the firefighters were trying to evacuate people from their home in Saint-Urbain, in Quebec's Charlevoix region before they were pulled into the water.

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river

In a Tuesday update, provincial police said their investigation is ongoing, and that drones and divers were a part of the rescue team.

Police asked the families of the firefighters to maintain hope as crews plan to continue their search through the day.

BRIDGE CONNECTION 'COMPLETELY INACCESSIBLE'

“In many areas of Baie-Saint-Paul, we have sections of road that are completely uprooted. Highway 138, in both directions, is impassable," explained Baie-Saint-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote on Monday.

"The bridge that connects Baie-Saint-Paul to Les Éboulements is completely inaccessible," he said. That evening, 1,000 people were still without power in the municipality.

The municipality is asking its citizens to stay home, inviting those who are forced to leave their homes to contact 911.

Several roads in the city were closed due to the flooding and two daycares were also evacuated. Children were transported to an emergency center that was set up in the local arena, where their parents came to pick them up at the end of the day.

“I woke up at 1:30 p.m. in a state of panic," resident Claudia Fillion told The Canadian Press.

“There are people here who say they haven't seen this in 50 years,” said another resident, Michel Gobeil. “People who think there is no problem with the environment will be confused.”

“The situation is evolving very quickly, it is minute by minute,” said Mayor Pilote. “I am in communication with different levels of governance, including the Ministry of Public Safety, Municipal Affairs, and Quebec City ... we are working with the government.”

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel wrote to social media that he was in contact with affected communities, and that he was following the situation "very closely.” He will be in Baie-Saint-Paul Tuesday.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press