Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel made a plea to residents in Baie-Saint-Paul to be patient as repair crews work on local roads and stretches of highway destroyed by the water.
On Monday, municipalities of Baie-Saint-Paul, in Charlevoix, and Saint-Côme, in Lanaudière, triggered their emergency measures due to high water, saturating roads, pushing down infrastructure, and seriously damaging homes.
Hundreds of people were evacuated, and officials were not able to give a concrete timeline on when the roads would reopen. Bonnardel said "we need to be realistic."
Meanwhile, Saint-Jerome, Que. is experiencing exceptionally high waters as levels reach Quebec’s “major flood” category following several days of rain.
On Tuesday, a handful of flood surveillance stations reported waters higher than normal. Provincial forecasting suggests water levels will stay high for several days.
Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon near Lac Maskinongé and Pointe-Calumet, near Lac des Deux Montagnes saw medium flooding through Tuesday morning. It was a similar situation in the Saint-Agathe-des-Monts area, in Joliette, near the Dorwin Falls, surrounding Lac Sainte-Rose near Mastigouche, and in the Rivière Petit Saguenay.
Firemen line up by the Bas-du-Nord river as the bridge is closed because of flooded roads, Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie Saint-Paul, Quebec. In Baie-St-Paul, Que., around 90 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital, the mayor declared a state of emergency due to heavy rains that washed away roads and isolated homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MISSING FIREFIGHTERS
Local authorities also launched a search and rescue mission for two firefighters who were swept into fast-moving currents.
Quebec's provincial police force said the firefighters were trying to evacuate people from their home in Saint-Urbain, in Quebec's Charlevoix region before they were pulled into the water.
READ MORE: Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
In a Tuesday update, provincial police said their investigation is ongoing, and that drones and divers were a part of the rescue team.
Police asked the families of the firefighters to maintain hope as crews plan to continue their search through the day.
BRIDGE CONNECTION 'COMPLETELY INACCESSIBLE'
“In many areas of Baie-Saint-Paul, we have sections of road that are completely uprooted. Highway 138, in both directions, is impassable," explained Baie-Saint-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote on Monday.
"The bridge that connects Baie-Saint-Paul to Les Éboulements is completely inaccessible," he said. That evening, 1,000 people were still without power in the municipality.
The municipality is asking its citizens to stay home, inviting those who are forced to leave their homes to contact 911.
Several roads in the city were closed due to the flooding and two daycares were also evacuated. Children were transported to an emergency center that was set up in the local arena, where their parents came to pick them up at the end of the day.
“I woke up at 1:30 p.m. in a state of panic," resident Claudia Fillion told The Canadian Press.
“There are people here who say they haven't seen this in 50 years,” said another resident, Michel Gobeil. “People who think there is no problem with the environment will be confused.”
“The situation is evolving very quickly, it is minute by minute,” said Mayor Pilote. “I am in communication with different levels of governance, including the Ministry of Public Safety, Municipal Affairs, and Quebec City ... we are working with the government.”
Public Security Minister François Bonnardel wrote to social media that he was in contact with affected communities, and that he was following the situation "very closely.” He will be in Baie-Saint-Paul Tuesday.
-- Published with files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
'Beyond our expectations': Quebec family recounts year-long trip to see the world before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
Toronto
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
Atlantic
-
Fire at fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. under investigation
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
London
-
Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?
A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone’s cross-country trip to make stop in London, Ont.
A 25-day cross-country trip by the Royal Canadian Air Force began Monday and will finish on May 25.
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
Zachary Hartman's friends and family were clearly frustrated with the sentence of Michael Compton on Monday, feeling the judge was too concerned about how Compton was being impacted.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
North Bay caregiver found not guilty in woman's drowning
A North Bay woman has been found not guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life in the drowning of a 54-year-old woman in the bathtub at a local care home.
Calgary
-
Alberta's NDP and UCP deadlocked as campaign officially begins: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta's UCP and NDP are locked in a dead heat as the political parties seek support in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Playground at Airdrie elementary school scorched by early morning fire
Airdrie RCMP are looking for help to learn more about a suspicious fire at an elementary school playground.
Kitchener
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
No one hurt after car goes into Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
-
Partiers leave an 'incredible' amount of trash on Vancouver beaches
Frustrated residents of Vancouver's West End helped city crews clean up city parks and beaches early Sunday morning after a large crowd left a huge mess behind.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9:30
LIVE @ 9:30 | Edmonton fire chief to talk fire risk Tuesday morning, after full day of firefighting
Edmonton's fire chief is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about the fire risk in the capital city.
-
Alberta's election campaign enters second day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary
Alberta's provincial election campaign continues today with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
-
One person has died after house fire in Windsor
One person has died after a fire on Chandler Road near Somme Avenue.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
-
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
-
Regina elementary school to reopen following water main break, 'extensive' repairs
Regina's McLurg Elementary School will reopen on May 2, nearly a month to the day after a water main break forced students to attend classes elsewhere.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
A Saskatoon brewery hosted the ultimate beer battle: human versus robot
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.