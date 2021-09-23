MERCIER, QUE. -- Two drivers were very seriously injured when their cars left the road Thursday morning on Montreal’s South Shore.

The drivers both lost control around 6:30 a.m. on Ste-Marguerite Blvd. in Mercier.

When police arrived, one person was trapped inside the wreckage of his car. The second driver was ejected from the other vehicle.



One of the cars collided with a police with a sign warning drivers not to speed. Excessive speeding is a serious problem on the long straightaway, said Mercier municipal spokesperson Vincent Lanctot.

“The past years, we got many police operations to check out the speed. Many times we’ve had some drivers going over 100 kilometres (per hour) and the speed limit is 70. That’s why we’ve put many actions in place to ask the drivers to drive slowly,” he said.

Quebec provincial police are helping local police with their investigation.