MONTREAL -- Two people who were injured in Monday's explosion at the Bois Ouvré plant in Beauceville, Que. have died of their injuries in hospital, Quebec provincial police said Tuesday afternoon.

A total of eight people were injured in the incident, which happened after workers attempted to control a fire that broke out while subcontractors were doing repair work on the roof of the plant, located approximately 88 kilometres south of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a media relase that two people succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Tuesday and two other injured people remain in critical condition. The SQ said an investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire that led to the explosion.

SQ officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a fire at the business on 134th St. Firefighters and ambulance crews were also dispatched to the scene.

Union representative François Cardinal said no effort would be spared to help "all those affected by this disaster."

"Our members are all in shock," said Local 9153 President Eric Filion.

An investigation by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is also underway.

With files from The Canadian Press