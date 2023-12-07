Memorial held for slain Que. entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner Dominique Marchand

Relatives, friends and colleagues said farewell to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, who were killed in the Caribbean on Dec. 3.

At sunset Thursday, on his adopted home on the island of Dominica, a farewell ceremony was held and broadcast on YouTube and Facebook for the Quebec entrepreneur and his partner.

More than 15 local organizations, including divers, fishermen and ecologists, gathered at the Soufriere Bay, where they paddled out and formed a circle.

"A symbol of the community and of the resilience of this exceptional couple," said Simon Walsh of REZDM (Resilient Dominica Project) ahead of the ceremony.

Those gathered tossed flowers to the middle of the circle while the Sisserou Singers performed traditional chants.

Langlois and Marchand co-operated Coulibri Ridge, a luxury resort on the island. Langlois is the founder of SOFTIMAGE, a digital effects program used on several blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

Americans Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snider were charged in the couple's deaths.