Two brawls lead to three stabbings overnight in Montreal

Two separate fights in Montreal led to the stabbings of three men early Sunday morning.

The victims, ages 32, 23 and 19, were all injured, but police say their lives are not in danger.

A MCDONALD'S BRAWL

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to a McDonald's restaurant on Ste-Catherine and Mackay Streets downtown around 3:45 a.m.

An altercation that began inside the McDonald's had spilled onto the street outside, where a 32-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Two male suspects, ages 19 and 20, were arrested on site. The 20-year-old suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was also transported to hospital by police.

A perimeter was established around the MacDonald's, which is not far from the Guy-Concordia metro. Traffic could still circulate on Ste-Catherine Street.

ALTERCATION IN PLATEAU-MONT-ROYAL

The SPVM is investigating a similar event in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough that occurred at virtually the same time.

The fight was still in progress when officers rolled up to the scene on St-Dominique and Prince Arthur Streets.

Two men, ages 19 and 23, were stabbed. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two suspects in their 20s attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by police and arrested.

One of them suffered minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.

A security perimeter was established on Prince Arthur Street between St-Dominique and St-Laurent Streets.

The investigations into both incidents are underway Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press.