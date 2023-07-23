Two brawls lead to three stabbings overnight in Montreal
Two separate fights in Montreal led to the stabbings of three men early Sunday morning.
The victims, ages 32, 23 and 19, were all injured, but police say their lives are not in danger.
A MCDONALD'S BRAWL
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to a McDonald's restaurant on Ste-Catherine and Mackay Streets downtown around 3:45 a.m.
An altercation that began inside the McDonald's had spilled onto the street outside, where a 32-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body.
He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.
Two male suspects, ages 19 and 20, were arrested on site. The 20-year-old suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was also transported to hospital by police.
A perimeter was established around the MacDonald's, which is not far from the Guy-Concordia metro. Traffic could still circulate on Ste-Catherine Street.
ALTERCATION IN PLATEAU-MONT-ROYAL
The SPVM is investigating a similar event in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough that occurred at virtually the same time.
The fight was still in progress when officers rolled up to the scene on St-Dominique and Prince Arthur Streets.
Two men, ages 19 and 23, were stabbed. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Two suspects in their 20s attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by police and arrested.
One of them suffered minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.
A security perimeter was established on Prince Arthur Street between St-Dominique and St-Laurent Streets.
The investigations into both incidents are underway Sunday.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP say the search continues for four people, including two children, after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across the province.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an 'X' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Male fatally shot near Danforth shooting memorial
A male has died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown area.
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Groups open to finding housing for Toronto refugee claimants across Canada
Community groups are pushing for a long-term solution to avoid the shelter crunch that had stranded asylum seekers on Toronto streets amid a funding standoff — and some are even open to flying claimants across Canada to where there may be housing and opportunities.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP say the search continues for four people, including two children, after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across the province.
-
Collision kills two New Brunswick men: RCMP
Two men from New Brunswick have died after a two-vehicle collision in Little Southwest on Saturday.
-
New Brunswick woman, 37, dies after collision with one-tonne truck: police
A 37-year-old Carters Point, N.B., woman has died after a collision between a car and a one-tonne truck in Welsford.
London
-
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
-
Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help locating a federal offender who is known to frequent the London area.
-
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Northern Ont. vegetable farmers win innovational contest
Grey Wolf Gardens in Cochrane, Ont. is the recipient of a $10,000 prize after winning the 'Northern Food Security' challenge for its innovative temperature mitigation technology idea.
Calgary
-
Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation
More than 1,200 cyclists set off from Strathmore Saturday for the 15th Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride.
-
As financial pressures grow, Calgary's Love With Humanity Association distributes free produce, fruit
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, a Calgary organization is stepping up to help low-income families.
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa again on Sunday, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours, officials said.
Kitchener
-
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road remains closed near Ayr due to a CP Rail (CPKC) train derailment.
-
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
-
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.
Vancouver
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
14-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning at Metro Vancouver lake
A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after he nearly drowned in a Metro Vancouver lake on Saturday afternoon, Port Moody police say.
-
Family displaced after Vancouver house fire
A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation
More than 1,200 cyclists set off from Strathmore Saturday for the 15th Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride.
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa again on Sunday, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours, officials said.
Windsor
-
Verbal altercation turns violent, teen charged: WPS
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
-
Damage estimated at $120,000 following Windsor house fire
Windsor fire officials say the misuse of candles is to blame for a $120,000 house fire.
-
Business owner calls on city to create surveillance standard
An alleged series of tire slashings has left a Windsor business owner frustrated, prompting calls for enhanced video surveillance standards from city council
Regina
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
-
Victoria Square Shopping Centre announces upcoming indoor playground and arcade
A new indoor playground and massive arcade will soon make its way to the Victoria Square Shopping Centre.
Ottawa
-
Status quo from OC Transpo on Sunday with LRT still offline
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.
-
One person hospitalized after overnight crash on Leitrim Road
Ottawa paramedics say one person was hospitalized after an overnight crash on Leitrim Road, just south of the Ottawa airport.
Saskatoon
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.