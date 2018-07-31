

The Canadian Press





The Trudeau government is saying thanks, but no thanks, when it comes to decriminalizing any drugs beyond marijuana.

The federal Liberals were responding to calls from Canada's two largest cities to consider the measure.

As the opioid epidemic washes over the country, Montreal and Toronto are urging the federal government to treat drug use as a public health issue, rather than a criminal one.

Montreal's public health director, Mylene Drouin, has said that she was in favour of Toronto's recent report and that decriminalization will be on the agenda at provincial and national health meetings.

Vancouver Mayor Greg Roberston has long called for the decriminalization of all drugs, as his city witnessed an estimated 335 opioid related deaths in 2017.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged Trudeau last fall to decriminalize all illegal drugs and he also campaigned on a promise to decriminalize all drugs during his party's leadership race.