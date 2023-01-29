Trudeau attending Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque, Legault out

The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier François Legault.

On Jan. 29, 2017 -- it was a chilly Sunday evening -- an unremarkable young man entered the mosque at prayer time and opened fire. The carnage left six dead and about 20 wounded.

That night, Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were shot dead. They left behind their wives and 17 orphans.

The commemoration will take place, for the first time ever this year, in the prayer hall of the Grand Mosque, between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the event.

The return to the prayer hall to honour the memory of the victims is "very significant," according to the organizing committee, which, at a news conference last Thursday, spoke of a place "charged with emotion and meaning."

Because Islamophobia has no place in Canada, and we must continue our work to help Muslims feel safe. So today, let’s also reflect on the progress we’ve made – and the work that remains – to build a better, more inclusive, and safer Canada. My statement: https://t.co/wZsmdLFTbN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2023

BILL 21

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault and the minister responsible for the Quebec City region, Jonatan Julien, will represent the Quebec government.

Legault will not attend the ceremony because he has "family obligations," his press secretary Ewan Sauves told The Canadian Press.

"We are disappointed that he will have to miss the first commemoration held inside the mosque," said Nora Loreto, one of the organizers. "We understand the importance of family obligations, of course, but it's still a shame."

Legault usually goes to the mosque to give a speech, but in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, he sent a video, said Loreto.

Last Thursday, the organizing committee again strongly criticized the Legault government's Bill 21, which was adopted in 2019, because it has complicated the Islamophobia issue in the province.

Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec president Mohamed Labidi said, "This law turns upside down all the work we do for living together."

"Our brothers and sisters all feel targeted by this law," he added.

Bill 21 prohibits state employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols. On Friday, on the sidelines of the CAQ caucus in Laval, Legault again defended it.

He said it was false to claim that the law had intensified Islamophobia.

"It's a reasonable law," said Legault. "It's a compromise. There are political parties that proposed to go much further than that.

"I think it meets the will of a majority of Quebecers, (...) and for me, it's wrong to say that it has an impact on people who choose not to like Muslims."