

CTV Montreal Staff





A tanker truck flipped onto its side Tuesday morning, spilling beet juice across a road and making commuting difficult for drivers in eastern Montreal.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday on Notre Dame St. East near Dickson St.

The driver of a second 18-wheeler rammed the downed vehicle soon afterwards.

Montreal police closed Notre Dame in both directions between Sainte Catherine St. and Cadillac St. while Dickson was closed from Souligny Ave. to Notre Dame while crews mopped up the mess.

Paramedics took one driver to hospital but he was not badly hurt and is expected to survive.