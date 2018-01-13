

CTV Montreal





After a night of heavy snowfall, a winter snow storm warning was issued for Montreal on Saturday morning.

The warning was lifted just after 1:00 p.m.

In total, 36 centimetres of snow fell on the Montreal area between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada warned motorists of reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada in the warning. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Difficult #RoadConditions : limit your travels.



If you must use your your car, adapt your driving and be careful: slow down, keep your distance and remove the snow/ice from the car.

^CC pic.twitter.com/TSCI0qvUvi — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 13, 2018

Urgence-Sante warned Montrealers to avoid leaving their homes as much as possible, saying over 200 911 calls were made between midnight and 6:00 a.m., double the usual number. Urgence-Sante officials urged Montrealers with non-emergency situations to call Info-Sante at 811.

The warning covers the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas.

The treacherous conditions caused several accidents throughout Quebec on Friday night and Saturday morning but the Surete du Quebec said there were no serious injuries. SQ officials warned of reduced visibility on several sections of Highways 20, 40 and 10. They warned motorists to avoid Rte-175 in the Laurentians due to dangerous driving conditions.

Numerous flights in and out of Trudeau Airport have been delayed or cancelled, according to the airport's website.

After a stretch of balmy weather, where temperatures were well over 0 Celsius, a cold blast began sweeping over Montreal on Saturday. Environment Canada forecasted a high of -10, sinking to -23 at night. Temperatures will sink even further on Sunday, with a high of -18, and Monday, with a high of -15.

- With files from The Canadian Press

Thank-you @YoungDrivers for those winter driving lessons. This morning’s drive to work took a few years off my life but I made it. Now off to do a snow story. #joiedevivre pic.twitter.com/1GrldfE0pc — Denise Roberts (@DRobertsCTV) January 13, 2018