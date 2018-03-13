

CTV Montreal





More than 100 bands will play at the Osheaga festival in Montreal this summer.

The 13th year of the concert series will run from August 3 to 5 at Jean Drapeau Park and includes acts such as Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, and Florence+The Machine.

The full list of musicians and bands is listed at the Osheaga website.

Three-day passes for the music festival went on sale at noon Tuesday for $320, with some passes offering premium access selling for $1,150.

This year's concert will take place on the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack.