MONTREAL -- Officials with the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) say they want to see the city's new light rail train network connect the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to the Dorval VIA Rail train station.

They are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault to vote in favour of the extension on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

In a letter sent on Jan. 14, the committee explains such an extension would facilitate travel between road, rail and air, adding that there would be significant positive impacts on the economy, society and the environment.

Yves-Thomas Dorval, president and CEO of the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ), says the connection would both improve Quebec's competitiveness and better fight climate change.

The committee notes the distance between the train station and the airport is less than one kilometre, which would make the extension a relatively minor addition to the existing route.

The letter adds the Dorval station is a frequent stop for numerous trains and is within walking distance from the exo commuter train terminal, as well as several Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses.

The advisory committee is made up of 27 members, including municipal representatives, academics and business people.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, as well as various ministers and members representing public transit.

The REM is a 67-kilometre-long light rail network with 26 stations connecting downtown Montreal, Trudeau Airport and various suburbs in the West Island, Laval, Deux-Montagnes and on the south shore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.