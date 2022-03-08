Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun

Transport Canada said it has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world and said that more fines are expected to be issued.

The first fines from the Dec. 30, 2021 flight were issued to passengers who were not fully vaccinated when they boarded the flight, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing and more penalties are expected "in the coming days and weeks," according to a news release from Transport Canada.

The passengers, who were not named, could face fines of up to $5,000. The exact amount was not provided in the release.

The federal government said the fines are in response to the "unacceptable behaviour" reported from the flight, parts of which were filmed and posted online by several Quebec social media influencers and celebrities who were onboard.

Videos of the flight showed passengers not wearing face masks and partying in the aisle of the plane with open liquor bottles, prompting an investigation by Transport Canada that was opened on Jan. 4.