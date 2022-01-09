MONTREAL -- Exo says it might not be able to carry out all bus, train and paratransit departures due to staff shortages caused by rising COVID-19 infections.

“Exo therefore encourages its riders to plan their trips by regularly checking the status of service via the digital tools available,” reads a Sunday press release from the public transit agency, which operates bus and paratransit services on Greater Montreal’s North and South shores, as well as the Greater Montreal train network.

Exo announced its new schedules in December, which are set to kick in on Jan. 10 — but may be revised depending on the availability of staff.

Exo said its social media accounts, website and app will be updated regularly to reflect any changes in schedule.

STM STILL ON TRACK

The STM, which operates the metro as well as Montreal’s bus and paratransit services, says that although it’s experiencing increased absenteeism due to COVID-19, it does not expect services to be impacted.

“We are confident that we will be able to maintain an adequate level of service, taking into account travel needs,” reads an email from the STM, adding that “contigency plans are in place, if necessary, to avoid service cuts.”