Francois Legault and Philippe Couillard met in Quebec City Friday morning to start the transfer of power.

The incoming and outgoing premiers had a very cordial exchange which brought to mind what Legault said on Monday night following his election: that while people are political adversaries, they are not enemies.

The two men exchanged smiles, handshakes, and even a few laughs as Couillard welcomed Legault to his new office in the Honoré Mercier building and pointed out some of history of the office, including its antique furniture.

Couillard explained that every morning when Legault walked in to the office he would feel a sense of responsibility.

"I'm just fulfilling my role as premier to make the transition as easy as possible in the interests of Quebec and Quebecers," said Couillard.

Legault said he would do everything in his power to make sure the transition, and the government, remained orderly.