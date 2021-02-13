MONTREAL -- The weekend began in a tragic fashion for snowmobilers in Quebec, as one of them died on a trail, a second was likely drowned in a river and three others suffered serious injuries after accidents.

CRITICAL CONDITION IN THE GASPE

Saturday evening, a snowmobiler in his 20s seems to have badly negotiated a curve and fell into a ravine on a trail near Rang du Pin Rouge Nord in L'Ascension-de-Patapedia, in the Gaspé.

Other snowmobilers who accompanied him rushed to a residence to ask for help before returning to the scene of the accident to provide care to the victim, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The young snowmobiler was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

LOST IN THE WATER IN OUTAOUAIS

Search parties were out all day Saturday in the water, on dry land and from above, near Chapeau, in the Outaouais, to try to find a 30-year-old man.

Police were informed of his disappearance in the middle of the night, around 1 a.m. He was last seen by a relative around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

A search began immediately in collaboration with firefighters, said Claude Denis, a spokesperson for the SQ.

Snowmobile tracks were observed on the Ottawa River. "The tracks continued until flowing water," said Denis. "We have reason to believe that the snowmobiler may have disappeared underwater. The search is focused on this location at the moment."

The divers will return Sunday morning.

THROWN FROM MACHINE IN MAURICIE

Emergency services were called around 3:45 p.m. on trail 73, five kilometres from relay 22, towards La Tuque, in Haute-Mauricie.

Preliminary information gathered by the SQ reveals that the snowmobiler could not negotiate a curve and lost control of his machine before being ejected.

A witness reportedly told police that the injuries could be major, said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Communication with the witness was interrupted, as his location was difficult to access.

FATAL COLLISION IN THE TOWNSHIPS

In the morning, a snowmobiler in his 60s died when, in all likelihood, he was ejected after being unable to negotiate a curve in a trail located in the municipality of Val-Joli, in the Eastern Townships. His snowmobile also allegedly struck a tree.

The SQ said they were called to the scene of the collision at around 10:30 a.m.

"According to the first information we have, there was a group of snowmobilers following each other and when the group stopped, they realized that one of theirs was missing," said Denis. "They turned around to locate their comrade and found him lifeless near his snowmobile at the bottom of a curve."

The snowmobiler was wearing a helmet. Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on his body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE IN LAC-SAINT-JEAN

A young man in his 20s is fighting for his life after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Emergency services were notified Friday evening, around 10 p.m., that the accident had just occurred in a trail in L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, a municipality of 2,000 inhabitants.

The young man was following two friends on a snowmobile on trail 328, near Church Road, when they lost sight of him. It was while turning back that they noticed that their friend had hit a pole with his snowmobile.

The victim was transported to a hospital where his condition was still considered critical on Saturday afternoon.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.