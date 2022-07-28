Tornado warning lifted for Lachute-Saint-Jerome

The tornado warning issued Thursday afternoon for a region northwest of Montreal has been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert at 2:20 p.m. for the Lachute - Saint-Jérôme region, in southwestern Quebec. The weather agency said that said it is monitoring "a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."



Despite heavy storms throughout the region, the warning was lifted at 3:40 p.m.

THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

Several regions in southwestern Quebec were under a severe thunderstorm warning, including Montreal, but have been lowered from a warning to a watch. Only Drummondville - Bois-Francs remains under a warning as of 4:55 p.m.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.