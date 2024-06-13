Tornado alerts issued for multiple regions of Quebec

There are tornado warnings in two areas of Quebec, while watches remain in several regions across the province.

The warnings are in effect in the Ville-Marie area, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and for Val d'Or-Louvicourt.

"Doppler Radar indicates two potential tornadoes over Northern Témiscamingue," the Environment and Climate Change Canada warning reads. "One is situated a few kilometres north of Grassy Narrow and another is near Rapide-Sept. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

There are also tornado watches in the following regions of Quebec:

Abitibi

Mont-Laurier

Parent-Gouin Reservoir

Pontiac

Temiscamingue

Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several regions in Abitibi, as well as in the Gouin Reservoir area.

Environment Canada warns that if threatening weather is approaching, "take cover immediately."

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning reads.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can."