Tinder tales, a new comedy show about dating, comes to Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:43PM EDT
Getting "ghosted" is the ultimate rejection.
It's when the person you met through a dating app dumps you without explanation.
Tinder Tales tackles ghosting in a new comedy show about online dating.
You can see it Oct. 23 at the Diving Bell Social Club.
Find out more at tindertales.ca.
With files from Christine Long
Latest Montreal News
- Emerald ash borer takes toll on Montreal trees; 40,000 to be cut down
- Montreal research finds climate change has 'significant' economic consequences
- Montreal restaurants raise money for charity
- The city awards 'urgent contract' to fix pipe 1.2 million Montrealers depend on for water
- Tinder tales, a new comedy show about dating, comes to Montreal