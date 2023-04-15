Time for soul-searching in the Quebec Liberal Party, say former ministers ahead of Charest celebration
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) should "question" its position on the political spectrum, believes former Quebec finance minister Monique Jérôme-Forget.
"We live in a world of changes, and the QLP, I imagine that it will evaluate if there is a place for it on the Quebec scene," she said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
Jérôme-Forget will participate Saturday in celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the QLP's 2003 victory under Jean Charest, who led Quebec for nine years. She held several ministries under Charest's government.
Jérôme-Forget said the party must adapt to the changing needs and wants of Quebecers.
"I have seen drastic changes in the wishes of citizens."
The QLP's support rates among Francophones are anemic. According to Jérôme-Forget, ignoring this issue is a mistake.
"When you have so little support from an important community, you have to question yourself," she said.
The former minister believes the committee formed by the QLP charged with rethinking its identity will "refresh" and "defend" Liberal values.
REDISCOVERING 'NATIONALIST FIBRES'
Monique Jérôme-Forget is not the only one who believes the QLP needs some soul-searching.
The former Minister of Canadian intergovernmental affairs, Benoît Pelletier, believes that his former political party must "rediscover its nationalist fibres."
"I find that the QLP has a too absolutist conception of rights and freedoms. I think it will require a refocusing in the coming years," he told The Canadian Press.
According to Pelletier, rights and freedoms must be reconciled with the collective interest.
He believes the next Liberal leader should embody this balance but recognizes the obstacles, given that the Coalition avenir Québec occupies much nationalist ground.
"It takes someone who is capable of holding a nationalist discourse with conviction and not just for electoral purposes. At the same time, it takes someone who understands Canadian federalism."
20th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
Five hundred are expected to attend Saturday's event commemorating Jean Charest's rise to power.
Former Charest aides, elected officials from various levels, friends and public servants will be in the crowd.
Fourteen of the 19 Liberal MNAs in the current caucus will also be on hand, including interim leader Marc Tanguay.
Charest will deliver a speech to his guests.
"Some of the Charest government's accomplishments are not well known, and it is important to remember them [...] A lot was done under this government," said Pelletier.
Former finance minister Raymond Bachand will act as honorary co-chair of the event with activist Karine Joizil.
On April 14, 2003, Charest won a majority government with 76 members in the national assembly. The Liberals won the election with 46 per cent of the vote, beating the Parti Québécois (PQ) and the Action démocratique du Québec.
Among Charest's achievements was the creation of carbon cap=and-trade system, the Generations Fund and the Council of the Federation.
Charest's reign ended abruptly with the Maple Spring protests. The Liberals' tuition hike sparked a major mobilization that resulted in the party's defeat and the PQ's victory in 2012.
Allegations of corruption also marred the Charest government, although no charges were laid against the former premier.
Charest recently won his case against the Quebec government, which he accused of releasing his personal information. Quebec was ordered to pay him $385,000.
