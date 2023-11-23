Tickets for Karl Tremblay memorial sell out in minutes, posted on resale sites for $500

As Quebec continues to mourn the loss of singer Karl Tremblay, some people have decided to post their tickets to his memorial at the Bell Centre on resale sites for upwards of $500.

A limited number of tickets for the general public sold out within minutes of going on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Some were posted on resale sites, such as StubHub and on Facebook Marketplace, for hundreds of dollars, Noovo Info reported. The listings have since been removed.

Marie-Annick Lépine, Tremblay's wife and violinist for the Cowboys Fringants, issued a plea on social media asking people not to buy the resale tickets.

"Out of respect for Karl, I'd like no one to buy the tickets that are currently selling for $500," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"We're working on solutions around the Bell Centre. The ceremony will also be broadcast on social networks. Thank you for your support."

Tremblay died from prostate cancer on Nov. 15. With permission from his family, the Quebec government announced it would hold a non-religious, national funeral for him on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

Premier François Legault also announced the creation of a register of condolences and the lowering of the Quebec flag on the central tower of the legislature building next Tuesday.

The band received numerous awards, including the Médaille d'honneur de l'Assemblée nationale for its contribution to the promotion of the French language and francophone music.

With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press