Tickets for Karl Tremblay memorial sell out in minutes, posted on resale sites for $500
As Quebec continues to mourn the loss of singer Karl Tremblay, some people have decided to post their tickets to his memorial at the Bell Centre on resale sites for upwards of $500.
A limited number of tickets for the general public sold out within minutes of going on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Some were posted on resale sites, such as StubHub and on Facebook Marketplace, for hundreds of dollars, Noovo Info reported. The listings have since been removed.
Marie-Annick Lépine, Tremblay's wife and violinist for the Cowboys Fringants, issued a plea on social media asking people not to buy the resale tickets.
"Out of respect for Karl, I'd like no one to buy the tickets that are currently selling for $500," she wrote in a Facebook post.
"We're working on solutions around the Bell Centre. The ceremony will also be broadcast on social networks. Thank you for your support."
Tremblay died from prostate cancer on Nov. 15. With permission from his family, the Quebec government announced it would hold a non-religious, national funeral for him on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre.
Premier François Legault also announced the creation of a register of condolences and the lowering of the Quebec flag on the central tower of the legislature building next Tuesday.
The band received numerous awards, including the Médaille d'honneur de l'Assemblée nationale for its contribution to the promotion of the French language and francophone music.
With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
OPINION Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.
Canadians likely to reduce gift giving, less likely to cut charitable donations amid inflation, surveys show
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of inflation this holiday season, two new surveys show they are still likely to donate to charities while reducing the amount they spend on gifts.
Toronto
-
Tentative deal with Ontario elementary teachers sends issue of wages to arbitration
An agreement between Ontario public elementary teachers and the provincial government will see workers get a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124 while the the issue of wages move to arbitration.
-
11 people now charged in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Toronto Indigo store
Eleven people have now been charged in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a major book store chain in Yorkville, Toronto police say.
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains closed for investigation following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
N.B. university professor fired after harassment investigation
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
-
Passing system brings heavy snow, rain to the Maritimes; bitter November chill follows
The low-pressure system that moved from the northeastern U.S. past the southwest of Nova Scotia brought in both some high snow and rain totals.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman
According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.
Calgary
-
'If you don't have money, it's OK': Pay-what-you-want market helps food-insecure families in Calgary
Every Thursday evening, Open Market volunteers set up tables in the Meadowlark Park Community Association hall to display all the fruits and vegetables for sale.
-
Licence plate-making equipment seized during Calgary bust
Calgary police say two people are facing charges in connection with an elaborate stolen vehicle operation that included equipment they were using to manufacture licence plates.
-
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say
A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Waterloo crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street West in Waterloo Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Surrey: RCMP
A high-risk sex offender was released from prison on Thursday — prompting a warning from Mounties and the city's mayor.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
-
Suspect allegedly flashed B.C. fitness club staff, was possibly wearing sword: RCMP
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly flashed workers at a Nanaimo, B.C., fitness centre after he was refused entry.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.
-
Protesters decry showing of Hamas attack video in Alberta Legislature while MLAs dodge questions
About 40 people, mostly MLAs, gathered on the fifth floor of the Alberta legislature Wednesday night to watch extremely graphic video of Hamas terrorists killing and kidnapping Israelis.
-
Struggling Edmonton Elks to review ownership structure amid mounting losses
Edmonton's CFL team has struck a committee to review its ownership structure as the club deals with mounting losses.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
-
Downtown Windsor footprint continues to evolve with The Hive
For the first time in over a decade, a real estate office has officially opened up shop downtown.
-
'It's very rewarding': Windsor Goodfellows return to the streets
The Windsor Goodfellows and an army of volunteers are out collecting for the annual newspaper drive to raise money in support of various programs run by the non-profit organization.
Regina
-
Tim Reid's future at REAL in the hands of future board of directors, mayor says
Mayor Sandra Masters says Tim Reid's future at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is up to the future board of directors that will be appointed by city council.
-
Sask. MLA apologizes following accusations of 'lewd' gesture
Saskatchewan NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes was asked to apologize after Sask. Party members accused her of making a “lewd” gesture in the house.
-
Regina pharmacist loses licence for administering expired COVID-19 shots
A Regina pharmacist is barred from practicing after admitting to administering expired COVID-19 vaccines.
Ottawa
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 1 with serious injuries in fatal car crash in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Prescott-Russell County are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
-
Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete
OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher charged with sexual exploitation says he invited student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon councillors approve new complex needs shelter for 18 months
Saskatoon city councillors approved the opening of a 15-bed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive North on Wednesday, amid pointed questions for the province from businesses and residents.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.