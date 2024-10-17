MONTREAL
    Man riding electric unicycle struck by vehicle street racing: Montreal police

    A 27-year-old man sustained serious head injuries when he was hit riding an electric unicycle by a vehicle reported to be street racing in Montreal's Mercier neighbourhood on Thursday.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say that several 911 calls at 10:40 a.m. reported a hit and run and that a person was injured on Assomption Boulevard at Marseille Street.

    SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s with significant but not life-threatening head injuries.

    He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

    "According to the initial information obtained on the scene, two vehicles were observed racing on the public highway," said Dubuc. "One of them collided with an electric unicycle who was crossing the intersection. Both vehicles fled before police arrived."

    A perimeter was established, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

    Police are searching for the two vehicles that were street racing. 

