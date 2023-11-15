Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, dies at 47
Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay has died at the age of 47.
The artist had been battling prostate cancer for several years after revealing in July 2022 that he had been diagnosed with the disease and was being monitored by specialists.
The band members announced Karl Tremblay's death on Instagram with "indescribable sadness."
"He was an exemplary warrior in the face of illness and a role model for us all. We want to thank everyone who showed us their love over the past years, we were carried by your support," says the message signed Marie-Annick, Jean-François and Jérôme.
The La Tribu record label also announced the singer's death, speaking of a "man of integrity, generosity and loyalty."
On Feb. 28, 2023, his partner and Cowboys Fringants accomplice Marie-Annick Lépine announced on Facebook that chemotherapy was no longer working, and that Karl would begin "another treatment after the March break".
He continued to accompany the Cowboys Fringants on stage despite the chemotherapy treatments. However, the band had to decide to cancel some dates in the summer of 2023 before postponing all shows scheduled for the fall.
"I've decided to listen to you and to myself. To take a break," he said in a video shared on his Instagram account at the end of September.
"We're not dead yet, we're not dead, we're working on it," he added with a smile.
In July, the band offered a historic performance at the Festival d'été de Québec, playing to a crowd of 90,000 fans gathered on the Plains of Abraham.
After a year full of setbacks, the group was crowned Group of the Year at the ADISQ gala, where Tremblay was not present.
"Thank you to all the Quebec public for making us the 2023 Group of the Year, twenty years apart," he said in a video the following day. See you soon, folks!"
Born in Montreal on Oct. 28, 1976, Tremblay met guitarist Jean-François Pauzé in his basement, while the two young men were playing field hockey in Repentigny "in junior B." The singer found his guitarist, and in 1995-1996, the two boys formed their band, along with violinist Marie-Annick Lépine, who later became Tremblay's wife.
In 1997, the dashing Cowboys, joined in the meantime by Domlebo and Jérôme Dupras, quietly released their first album, "12 grandes chansons". A few shows later, they were labelled a "party band," and word of mouth did the rest.
Francofolies de Montréal in 2000, then the "Motel Capri" tour, followed by the "Break Syndical" album in March 2002: the band was now launched, and their first live album, "Attache ta tuque!" (2003). The general public then discovered not only a band, but also a singer, Karl Tremblay, who knows how to get crowds on their feet with a rare enthusiasm.
From 2004 onwards, it was French-speaking Europeans who discovered the band -- Quebecers couldn't believe it when French audiences sang the lyrics to their Cowboys by heart.
Over the years, the group has maintained its enormous popularity in Quebec and Europe. They won Félix awards for Best Group of the Year in 2003, 2004, 2011, 2020 and 2021, thanks partly to Karl Tremblay's remarkable ability to stir up the crowds.
Tremblay mostly sang lyrics by his sidekick Jean-François Pauzé, but also composed a few songs himself, including the touching "Ruelle Laurier" featured on "Break Syndical."
TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR QUEBEC MUSIC ICON
Tributes poured in like shooting stars at the news of Tremblay's death.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Association québécoise de l'industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ) noted that the group had "marked the history of music in Quebec," and had done so for 25 years.
"He will forever remain our shooting star. All our condolences to Marie-Annick, Jean-François, Jérôme, as well as to his family and loved ones."
Also on X, Place des Arts shared "Quebec's sadness at the death of singer Karl Tremblay. With the Cowboys Fringants, he brought unforgettable moments and songs to all generations across Quebec and beyond".
On Facebook, singer-songwriter Émile Bilodeau referred to his childhood idol as a "flamboyant warrior."
In a telephone interview, Bilodeau said that Tremblay had made the profession even "nobler."
"You need energy to spare to (do shows like these), and you can't overlook his resilience," the young artist said.
"We saw him tired, we saw him exhausted and out of resources and out of breath, but Karl really wanted to give his audience a good show," he added. It's all a lesson he taught young artists, and even older ones."
In Quebec City, flags will also be lowered at City Hall on Thursday, to honour the "cultural legacy" of an artist who seemed to have unanimous support.
"A great man who had the Capitale-Nationale region on fire more than once," recalled Mayor Bruno Marchand.
The shock was also felt at the National Assembly, where Premier François Legault called Tremblay "a great star, a beautiful star. A shooting star," in reference to one of the Cowboys Fringants' greatest hits.
"Karl Tremblay has left us and all of Quebec mourns. My most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," said Legault.
"Montreal mourns. A great artist is leaving us. Karl Tremblay's voice and songs will echo in our hearts for a long time to come. My most sincere sympathies to his fans, to the members of the Cowboys and to his loved ones," posted Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on X.
A little later, she announced that the flags at city hall would be flown at half-mast.
The Minister of Culture and Communications, Mathieu Lacombe, said on X that he was "heartbroken" to learn of the death of "the voice of what is in my opinion today the most striking and influential group in the history of Quebec."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal police searching for two missing young men
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA
Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital and traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center, who pleaded for help via social media.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Colorado case using 'insurrection' argument to bar Trump from the ballot goes to the judge
A Colorado judge on Wednesday heard closing arguments on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
Toronto
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
-
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
London
-
Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses
Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more density to Shaughnessy
Vancouver’s ABC-majority council voted to reject a motion asking staff “to add badly needed housing, shops and services” in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.
Windsor
-
Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Regina
-
Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024
Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.
-
Government disputes NDP claim that Sask. Party MLA's motel overcharged social services for room
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is alleging that a motel owned by a Saskatchewan Party MLA inflated its price for a room paid for by the Ministry of Social Services — claims the government says are "unfounded."
-
Regina city council to consider dissolving REAL amid financial issues
The fate of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was at the forefront of the City of Regina’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, with a vote in favour of developing a report exploring the possibility of dissolving the organization altogether.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Saskatoon
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024
Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.
-
Saskatoon's new recovery centre aims to extend the life of the city landfill
The city's latest tool to keep the landfill operating as long as possible quietly celebrated its grand opening last month.