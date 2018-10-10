

The Canadian Press





Members of the Revenue Quebec union will demonstrate in several cities throughout the province on Wednesday afternoon as a protest against the slow pace of negotiations to renew their collective agreement.

The union represents computer process analysts, financial management officers, tax auditors and others.

The collective agreement, which covers 4,600 professionals employed by Revenue Quebec, expired on March 31, 2015.

Union president Richard Perron described negotiations as brisk, but “as long as the money isn’t settled, there will be no agreement. An agreement will never be possible with the numbers on the table right now.”

Perron said increases offered to the union were smaller than those offered in the public service.

The protests will take place from 12:15 to 12:45 in front of Revenue Quebec offices in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Brossard, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, Rimouski, Saguenay and Rouyn-Noranda.

A two-day walkout is also scheduled to begin next Friday night.