MONTREAL -- Quebec police say negotiations continue Sunday morning with a man accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy.

The two are reportedly "confined in a residence" in the forest near the municipality of Sainte-Paule.

"Police are maintaining contact with the suspect," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Boiron.

The boy and the suspect were located Saturday afternoon, putting an end to an Amber Alert that lasted five days.

"They are located, but there's still negotiation and operations to handle that situation," said SQ Sgt. Stephane Tremblay.

Apart from being alive, there is no further information on their condition.

Police asked the public to avoid the Chemin de la Coulée area in Sainte-Paule, Que., where a police operation got underway Saturday evening. The suspect may be armed, police said.

"It's a secluded area close to small villages and we don't want people to get into the far woods to try to interfere [with] anything, because we know that he might be carrying a weapon and we don't want people to put themselves in danger," Tremblay said.

On Friday, investigators announced they used DNA testing on objects utilized by the pair to confirm their location.

Police determined that the two were located in a heavily-forested area in the Laurentians.

With files from The Canadian Press.