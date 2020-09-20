MONTREAL -- Quebec's public health authorities will hold a rare news conference Sunday night and everything suggests the Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions will go from yellow (early warning) level to orange (alert) level as COVID-19 cases spike in the three regions.

A well-placed source has told CTV News that the Legault government is giving itself a few hours to finalize the decision, but that it is likely.

Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that there were 160 new COVID-19 cases on the Island of Montreal in the past 24 hours (31,309 total), 92 more in Quebec City (2,969 total) and 19 more in Chaudiere-Appalaches (907 total).

The move from yellow to orange may mean bars and restaurants will need to close their dining areas.

Quebec minister of health Christian Dube along with director of public health Horacio Arruda will hold a rare Sunday evening news conference from Quebec City.

The spike in positive cases in Quebec comes as testing has nearly doubled in recent months.

On June 17, for example, 9,870 people were tested, and by July 17, it was up to 13,499. Health officials announced that 15,794 samples were analyzed August 17, and yesterday, officials announced that 29,079 samples had been analyzed Sept. 17.

(Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

CTV News will broadcast the news conference live here.

Below is a chart of the regional alert and intervention system in Quebec.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.