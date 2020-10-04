MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 alert level for three more Quebec municipalities will be elevated to the highest level as of Monday night, the provincial government announced on Sunday.

The three towns that will be under a red level alert are located in the Gaspe region and include:

Maria

Carleton-sur-Mer

Nouvelle

In a statement, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gaspe over the past few days has been “worrying.”

“We absolutely have to slow down the transmission,” he said. “I reiterate that each person must make an effort to limit their contact. This is essential to break the second wave.”

Under a red level alert, the Quebec government implements temporary measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus that include prohibiting gatherings in private homes and group activities in public spaces. Travel to non-red zones is discouraged and government officials have warned that doing so to take part in activities such as eating at restaurants could result in fines.

In late September, the government declared Greater Montreal Area, which includes Laval and the South Shore, the Quebec City area and Chaudiere-Appalaches as red zones.