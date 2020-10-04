MONTREAL -- After reporting more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in three days, the City of Montreal announced Sunday that it was extending the state of emergency on the island for five days.

Public health authorities reported 344 new positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, 411 on Saturday, and 357 on Friday bringing the total number of cases on the Island of Montreal to 35,167 since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, one more person died in Montreal due to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,483.

Montreal remains in at the maximum alert "red" level.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Friday that new restrictions could be coming for red zones.

The state of emergency was first announced March 27, and grants exceptional powers to municipal governments and police to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.