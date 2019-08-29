

Daniel J. Rowe, Amanda Kline, CTV Montreal





Hearings continue today into the future of Quebec's print media at the National Assembly with Montreal's prominent English newspaper taking the stand and not mincing words.

Print media organizations across the province are urging the government to act quickly to save the industry.

Montreal Gazette editor-in-chief Lucinda Chodan spoke at length this morning about the challenges papers are facing.

Chodan repeated what other in the industry have said in that the government should move immediately to begin taxing the GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple) tech giants for digital advertising revenue, and reduce newspapers' recycling tax. She said the tax cost the Gazette $320,000 in 2018.

The Gazette, Chodan said, has reduced its newsroom by 50 per cent since 2013.

"The reduction represents a threat for democracy in Quebec," said Chodan. "Without the Gazette and other media that cover the local and provincial news, a good part of the news that affects Quebecois will simply not be communicated."

Radio Canada testified as well Thursday.