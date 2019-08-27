

The Canadian Press





Members of one of Quebec’s largest journalism advocacy group pushed the Legault government to act on the crisis facing the news media, saying the future of the truth is in danger.

Representatives of the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists testified at Tuesday’s National Assembly hearing into the situation facing the province’s news media. The hearings, which will go on all week, were sparked by the recent bankruptcy of Groupe Capitale Media, the company that owned six of Quebec’s newspapers.

In their testimony, they said media is in “a state of emergency.”

They warned that if no action is taken many newspapers could fold in the near future.