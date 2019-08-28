

The Canadian Press





Groupe Capitales Medias (CMG) put the call out for voluntary contributions Wednesday, as union members approve the launch of a cooperative takeover project involving employees from five of the company's six daily newspapers.

In a post on its regional newspapers' websites, the management of the press group explained that all donations will serve to accelerate the transformation of the papers' activities vital for the future of the organization.

Groupe Capitales Medias insists that its digital platforms will remain free for the moment.

As for the subscribers to the paper versions, the post affirms that they already participate concretely in the production of the news.

Management adds that its readers recognize the value of local information and the essential role of the journalists who produce it, especially in participating in the democratic life of their communities.

The publications' websites have a tab where readers can contribute.

Cooperative takeover project

The National Federation of Communications of the CSN reported Wednesday that its union members approved a cooperative takeover project.

Pascale St-Onge, president of the FNC-CSN, explained that the cooperative would allow Groupe Capitales Médias members to participate in the ownership and governance of the company through a partnership with potential partners, whatever they may be.

The union members from le Soleil, le Nouvelliste, le Droit, la Voix de l'Est and le Quotidien voted in favour of the proposal of the federation, and a provisional committee made up of representatives of each newspaper was set up to ensure the continuation of the works. The FNC-CSN does not mention the other GCM daily, La Tribune.

Groupe Capitales Medias management launched the call for public generosity a few hours before their representatives went to the National Assembly at the hearings of the Committee on Culture and Education on the future of media in Quebec.

Wednesday's agenda states that their presentation will be the first of the day at the hearings.

Several other press organizations will then testify in the Legislative Council Room, including Metro Media, Le Devoir, Cogeco Media, La Presse and Quebecor Media.

Last week, Groupe Capitales Médias announced its intention to file for bankruptcy protection. This notice is usually the first step in a process that can lead to bankruptcy if the company's efforts to restructure are unsuccessful.

The Quebec government then pledged to provide $5 million in emergency assistance, in the form of a loan, to prevent Groupe Capitales Médias from shutting down its six daily newspapers.