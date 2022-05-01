Thousands pay tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre
Thousands of Quebecers came to Montreal's hockey cathedral on Sunday to pay their last respects to Guy Lafleur, a man who made Canadiens fans proud with his on-ice exploits and off-ice generosity.
The Bell Centre was transformed into funeral chapel for two days, to allow those who wished to do so to say goodbye to one of the greatest hockey legends and to offer their condolences to his family.
People wishing to pay their last respects to the famous hockey player are invited to go to the main entrance until 8 p.m.
Two large banners surrounded the one usually installed in the upper part of the arena with Lafleur's no. 10.
The Stanley Cup, which Lafleur won five times with the Montreal Canadiens, shone in the background of the coffin. The Hart, Art-Ross, Conn-Smythe and Ted-Lindsay trophies sat on one side, while the family sat on the other.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante were among the first to offer their condolences to the Lafleur family.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault and his wife Isabelle Brais offer their condolences to Lise Lafleur, wife of former Montreal Canadiens player Guy Lafleur, as her sister Francine Barre and son Martin look on during visitation at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday, May 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
They spoke of the pride of Quebecers in seeing Lafleur dominate the NHL and become the best hockey player in the world for a few seasons. They also spoke of Lafleur's outspokenness and generosity.
Former teammates of Lafleur also walked through the chapel. Current Canadiens players were expected to drop by later in the afternoon.
Tens of thousands are expected to walk past Lafleur's casket over the next two days.
A second day of viewing is scheduled for tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Afterwards, a national funeral will be held Tuesday morning at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal.
Guy Lafleur passed away on April 22 at the age of 70 from lung cancer.
Hockey fans across the country will bid a final farewell to hockey legend Guy Lafleur next Tuesday. The funeral at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral will draw a who’s who of the hockey world, dignitaries and many fans.
-- with files from CTV News Montreal.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
London
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township
One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
Strathroy family displaced after house fire
Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single Family home owned by London-Middlsex Housing.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
Name of fallen Manitoulin OPP officer added to wall of honour in Toronto ceremony
The name of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh was added to a Toronto memorial wall that honours police officers who have died in the line of duty.
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
-
RCMP looking for Spruce Grove man charged with murder
RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a Spruce Grove man charged with first-degree murder.
Kitchener
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Police investigate report of knife-wielding man in Kitchener’s Idlewood Park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a knife-wielding man who tried to steal a vehicle in Idlewood Park Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning
A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.
-
'Tons and tons of stolen mail' recovered in Penticton, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton say they recovered "tons and tons of stolen mail," including important tax documents, during a recent investigation.
-
Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says
Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.
Edmonton
-
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.
-
RCMP looking for Spruce Grove man charged with murder
RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a Spruce Grove man charged with first-degree murder.
-
Fabulous Fabric Frenzy sale returns, raising money to help grandmothers in Africa
Saturday marked the return of the Fabulous Fabric Frenzy, a fundraising event put on by local grandmothers.
Windsor
-
Veteran starts Windsor arm-wrestling league as the sport grows in popularity
Wesley Cunning picked up arm-wrestling during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Chatham man faces charges following parking lot assault
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat.
-
Chatham-Kent fire crews fight two separate fires on same street
Chatham-Kent fire crews were kept busy on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg after being called to the same area twice for separate blazes.
Regina
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
-
“It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored probably”: Bruins take game five in SJHL final
The Estevan Bruins defeated the Flin Flon Bombers in overtime Saturday night to take a three-two series lead in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) final.
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocide
On Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Election campaigns kick off in Ottawa and Ontario: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.