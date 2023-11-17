Thousands of Quebecers pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Vigils across Quebec paid tribute to Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay on Thursday.

IN PHOTOS: A look back at Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay

The 47-year-old died Wednesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The band members announced Tremblay's death on Instagram with "indescribable sadness."

"He was an exemplary warrior in the face of illness and a role model for us all," says the message signed Marie-Annick, Jean-François and Jérôme."We want to thank everyone who showed us their love over the past years, we were carried by your support."

WATCH the video above to see Quebecers gather in his honour.