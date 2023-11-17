MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Thousands of Quebecers pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

    Vigils across Quebec paid tribute to Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay on Thursday.

    IN PHOTOS: A look back at Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay

    The 47-year-old died Wednesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

    The band members announced Tremblay's death on Instagram with "indescribable sadness."

    "He was an exemplary warrior in the face of illness and a role model for us all," says the message signed Marie-Annick, Jean-François and Jérôme."We want to thank everyone who showed us their love over the past years, we were carried by your support."

    IN PHOTOS: A look back at Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay

    WATCH the video above to see Quebecers gather in his honour.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The suspect in the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been convicted, a court quashed the federal government's single-use plastics ban, and data from Nanos Research shows the Liberals are on a 'steep downward trajectory.'

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News