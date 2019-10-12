A young couple is teaching Montrealers about classic European cooking with a local twist from the comfort of their own homes.

Dylan Nocera and Bianca Di Girolamo are the minds behind L’Atelier Sucre Et Sel. The concept is simple: they come to your house and teach you how to cook, with a focus on local ingredients.

“The way it works is we offer two different types of menus and (Nocera) decides what he really wants to put on that menu,” said Di Girolamo. “He creates the menu, you choose it and we bring our kitchen to you. We bring the ingredients and we cook with you.”

Find out more in the video above.