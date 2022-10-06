Things to do in Montreal this Thanksgiving long weekend: Oct. 7-9

The weather will cool down again slightly this weekend, but don't let that stop you from enjoying some of the cozy fall activities Montreal has to offer.

Here are few events happening this Thanksgiving long weekend in Montreal:

GET YOUR GRILL ON

Grab a bite at the Premiers Vendredis special barbeque on Friday, one of the largest food truck gatherings in the country. This year, it's a "Smoke Show Special" edition.

WHERE: Parc Olympique Esplanade

PRICE: Free entry

VISIT THE VEGAN FESTIVAL

If barbecue isn't your thing, hit up Montreal's vegan festival on Saturday and Sunday. Whether you're already plant-based or curious about the lifestyle, the event has something for everyone, featuring lectures, cooking demos, and exhibitors.

WHERE: Palais de Congres

PRICE: Starting at $9

GET SPOOKED

It is spooky season, after all, so take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through downtown's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, and paranormal hotels.

WHERE: Norman Bethune Square

PRICE: Starting at $24.50

GET SPOOKED SOME MORE

Speaking of scary, La Ronde's annual fright fest opens Oct. 8. Brave the haunted mazes and "Scare Zones," or check out a series of live shows. Or, you know, just go on the rides.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: Starting at $39.99

GO TO THE GLOW

To complete your cozy fall evening, bask in the glow of the Gardens of Light. Or, meet curious creatures over at the Garden of Shivers, open all of October.

WHERE: Botanical Garden

PRICE: Varies

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

If you're really stumped on what to do this weekend, don't forget about the classics:

Biodôme

Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Insectarium

Montreal's museums

Îlots76

Ecomuseum Zoo