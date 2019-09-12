There's a new open-air modern art gallery in Montreal.

You'll find the work of 23 emerging artists at 'Artch' in Dorchester Square, on display until Sunday.

Artch isn't just a gallery: it offers advice, mentorship and grant money as a launching pad for young artists on the rise.

"The emerging artist needs tools, networks, professionalism and they need to be helped. Most of them do studies in entrepreneurship and reach goals in their future job," said Artch event co-founder Frederic Loury.

Visual artist Alexia McKindsey is honing her craft at Concordia, finishing a fine arts degree. Artch is helping her move out of the studio and into the spotlight.

"We're going to be putting ourselves into the public now and it'll be a completely new experience," she said.